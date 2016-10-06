A&E briefs: Calling all music classes

CBC Music and MusiCounts have renamed an initiative they share and are looking for submissions. The Canadian Music Class Challenge, formerly called Canada’s Greatest Music Class, accepts submissions from music classes in elementary and secondary schools in six categories: instrumental and vocal/choral (a cappella or band) at the elementary, junior high or secondary levels. Winners receive a high-tech classroom recording kit that includes a laptop, recording software, speakers, a keyboard, microphones and more, as well as a commemorative plaque.

Submissions require performing a cover of a Canadian song and submitting it.

That list includes:

• Ain’t Gonna Bother by Rosie and the Riveters;

• Rolling Stone by Reuben and the Dark;

• Run This Town by Corb Lund;

• Soul Run by Tanika Charles;

• Wish You Well by Justin Hines;

• The Hockey Song by Stompin’ Tom Connors;

• Fil de Soi by Marie-Pierre Arthur;

• Mepris by Caracol;

• T’es Pas Un Autre by Buffy Sainte-Marie;

• We’re Here For A Good Time (Not A Long Time) by Trooper;

• Stitches by Shawn Mendes;

• 2 Heads by Coleman Hell;

• Bobcaygeon by The Tragically Hip;

• Ahead by a Century by The Tragically Hip;

• Aida by Sarah McLachlan;

• Machine by Scott Helman.



Submissions must be received by Nov. 23. They can be submitted online at cbc.music.ca/posts/12771/123.

Make nomination

The deadline for nominations for the 2017 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts has been extended to Friday. Awards will be given in three categories: artist of the year in performing arts, emerging artist and business in support of the arts.

This year, all those nominated will be recognized at an event before the main presentation on Jan. 21 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. Forms can be found online at mayorsgalaforthearts.com. Deadline is 5 p.m.

Open-mic night

The Central Station Pub, 126 Fourth Ave., hosts an open-mic session on the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event is hosted by Wolf 359. Music, poetry or any performance art is welcome.

Energy into art

Submissions are being accepted by the Kamloops chapter of the B.C. Sustainable Energy Association for an exhibition at the Kamloops Art Gallery.

The Everyday Sustainable Energy Superheroes Exhibition will open Jan. 14 and continue through mid-March. The chapter is looking for images, written pieces, art or short videos on sustainable energy and people who use it.

Deadline is Oct. 27 and more information is available by emailing jamesgordon008@gmail.com, marcia.a.dic@gmail.com or daniela.ginta@gmail.com.

Donate to legacy

With just a couple of weeks to go, the campaign to raise $28,000 to create a legacy fund at the Kamloops Art Gallery is still accepting donations. The goal is to create a fund in memory of Jann Bailey, the gallery’s executive director who died in October last year. The amount is drawn from the 28 years she spent with the gallery.

Donations of more than $20 will receive a tax receipt. The Jann LM Bailey Legacy Fund will be held in trust with the B.C. Interior Community Foundation and the money will be used to support arts programs for children and youth. Donations can be made by calling the gallery at 250-377-2400 or online at http://www.kag.bc.ca/supportus/donations.htm.

Sing along

The Kamloops Power Choir has started for another year and is welcoming new members. The choir, which covers songs by the likes of Prince, David Bowie and The Beatles, is open to all ages and abilities. It meets 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at 204-450 Lansdowne St. in Lansdowne Village.

There is a $5 fee to cover cost of music direction, photocopies and use of the venue. For more information, email kamloopspowerchoir@gmail.com, call 250-299-1203 or go online to kamloopspowerchoir.com.

Grants for grabs

Aboriginal artists can apply for grants from the First Peoples’ Cultural Council. Deadline is Oct. 31. There are two funds that support aboriginal artists and arts organizations: Aboriginal Arts Development Awards and Aboriginal Young Engaged in the Arts. For more, go online to fpcc.ca/arts/programs.