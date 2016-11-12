A&E briefs: Escape to Neverland in Vernon Sunday

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Peter Pan on Sunday, featuring Dufflebag Theatre. The theatre company is known for starting to tell a story or fairytale and then throwing a twist into it that engages the audience in many ways. Tickets are $12 and can be bought by calling 250-549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca. The show is recommended for those five years of age and older.

Raise money for locks

Tickets are on sale for the Valentine Hair MassAcure fundraiser at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre on Feb. 25, 2017. The event is raising money for the Locks of Love Foundation that creates wigs for children who are undergoing chemotherapy. Headlining the evening will be Bonnie Kilroe and her one-woman show Divas — Vegas Meets Vaudeville.

Tickets are $80 in advance and $100 at the door. The event includes dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the hotel, Integra Tire outlets, Sure Printing and Design Centre, Hub International, Surplus Herby’s and Headhunters.

Market in the mall

Every Saturday from now until Christmas, Visions Farmers Market Society will be at Sahali Mall, 945 West Columbia St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling a variety of items including free-range organic beef, pork, chicken and eggs, carrots, leeks and cabbages, home baking, crafts, home-made sausages, honey, herbal apothecary products and preserves.

Cannes screening

The Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) is again screening the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which includes the World’s Best Commercials of 2015, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

“The commercials will make you laugh, cry and leave you in awe,” said KAG fundraising events co-ordinator Judy Basso. “It will certainly be thought provoking for those that see it. I was amazed at the creativity.”

Tickets are $15 for gallery members, students or seniors and $30 for the general public. Tickets are available at the gallery or at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca. KAG members need to buy their tickets at the gallery. Following the screening, there will be a gathering with a cash bar at the gallery.

Protest songs at the Smorg

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Kamloops is hosting Protest Songs for a Better World on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at The Smorgasbord deli, 225 Seventh Ave. The pay-what-you-can evening will include social protest and justice music and poetry.

For more information or to register to perform, call Rev. Helen McFadyen at 250-572-2018 or email minister@uukamloops.ca.