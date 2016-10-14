A&E briefs: Improv shows return to Stage House

The Freudian Slips comedy troupe returns with its monthly improv shows Saturday in North Kamloops.

• Saturday’s theme is Supernatural (Mission Improvable);

• Nov. 19, All-Star Night;

• Dec. 17, Star Wars Improv! ;

• Jan. 14, Marvel vs. DC;

• Feb. 18, Dungeons & Dragons;

• March 18, Mario Party;

• May 20, Pokemon Improv!;

• April 15, Strip ‘n’ Sip;

All performances are at The Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m. They are appropriate for those ages 16 and older. Tickets are $15 at the door for cash only. For more information, go online to chimeratheatre.com/thefreudianslipsimprov.

KSO Classics return

Jeans ’N Classics returns to perform the music of Fleetwood Mac this year with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra. The concert, Never Break the Chain, is on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Sagebrush Theatre. Tickets are at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.

Light up the night

Luminocity returns to Kamloops on Oct. 28 and continues to Nov. 5. The downtown-based event is a public-art project that includes dance parties, video projections and other multi-media presentations throughout the downtown area.

For example, Mark Soo will present Several Circles, a devolving two-channel video installation set to a soundtrack of Detroit techno music and featuring an 1880s steam-powered paddleboat and a 1980s Ford travelling down the river. Soo’s work emphasizes the 100-year relationship between multiple forms of mechanical power via the rise and transformation of American industrialism.

Luminocity also features episode two of Anton Vidokle and Pelin Tan’s 2084: A Science Fiction Show set in a futuristic bunker that traces the advent of an artist-run state and its subsequent fall due to the relentless pursuit of transforming life into art.

The Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park will be transformed into Auxiliary Glow by Dion and Ryland Fortie, with lights, visuals, bizarre shadows, strange characters and other video effects. The bandshell will also be used for live music during the weeklong event.

Halloween bash

Bailey’s Pub is rolling out the red — dead — carpet this Halloween. The Dead Hollywood Halloween Dance is on Oct. 29 at the pub, 1050 8th St., and will feature a live DJ and costume contests. Tickets are $10, available at the venue. It starts at 8 p.m.

For more information, search for the event on Facebook. Sun Rivers artisan sale Local artisans are preparing for their first sale in Sun Rivers on Oct. 29, at Ridge Club on Golf Ridge Way. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature works such as quilt purses, wooden bowls and pine needle baskets. Parking is available in the visitor spots on Sun Rivers Drive and Golf Ridge Way.

Follow the pink signs in driveways. The sale is cash only, with an ATM available at Hoodoo’s at Sun Rivers restaurant.

Jot this down

The annual three-day Kamloops Writers Festival returns on Nov. 4 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St. This year, readings and workshop facilitators include Richard Wagamese, Michael V. Smith, Ashley Little and Elizabeth Bachinsky.

Workshop descriptions are online at kamloopswritersfestival.com. Nova Scotia author Ami McKay will be part of the schedule and will read from her works on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Rivers University. A specific room has not been determined yet.

The event opens Friday night at 7 p.m. with In Conversation With, a panel discussion including authors taking part in the event. Workshops and readings continue on Saturday at the cultural centre. Sunday readings will be at the Kamloops Library and will be free to the public. Full festival passes are $105 and $90 for students. Tickets are also available for individual sessions. For registration information, go online to kamloopswritersfestival.com/registration.html.

Care for a dance?

The Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers host dances on the first Saturday of each month, with the next one coming up on Nov. 5. It takes place at the Heritage House, 100 Lorne St., at Riverside Park from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 250-376-2330.