A&E briefs: Learn to market artwork during free KAC session

The Kamloops Arts Council and local artists are presenting a free interactive marketing session on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Topics are focussed on helping visual artists and performers promote themselves and their works.

They include using social media, creating an online directory, writing a biography and artist statement and applying to shows and festivals. Professional headshot photos can be taken during the session at a cost of $5 for council members and $10 for non-members.

The event is at the council office at Lansdowne Village near Booster Juice. It is free but pre-registration is required by calling 250-372-7323 or online at kamloopsarts.ca.

TRU instructor’s exhibit at KAG

Laura Findlay: Moving While Looking at Things That Do Not Move is now on display at the Kamloops Art Gallery.

The title comes from The Living Mountain by Nan Shepherd, a book that discusses landscape and not rushing to the top of the mountain but taking the time to experience its expanse.

Findlay, an instructor at Thompson Rivers University, has created an exhibition with a variety of objects and textures. The show continues to March 25.

Sweetheart dance with the Eagles on Feb. 11

The Fraternal Order of Eagles hosts a Sweetheart Dance and dinner on Feb. 11 at 755 Tranquille Rd., starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a three-course meal and dancing to the Michelle Simpson Band.

Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for non-members and are available at the venue or by calling 250-376-4633. Proceeds will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of B.C. and Yukon.