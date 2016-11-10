A&E briefs: New Players show starts Nov. 18

For 50 years, Kamloops Players Society has been providing the community with amateur theatre experiences — and for its next production, it’s heading back beyond its first years to a classic published in 1947, A Streetcar Named Desire. The production will be at The Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd., on Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19, and from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26. All shows start at 8 p.m. except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 19.

The play is directed by Sharon Huuha and includes Nancy Carson, Craig Biggs, Andrew Robertson, Katie Roach, Shawna Scott, Laurel Brewer, Greg Dueck, Hayden Arneil, Eileen Bell, Annette Gauthier, Terry Roth and Tammy Caza. Tickets are available at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.

Tom Cochrane coming

Twenty-five years after he released Mad Mad World, Tom Cochrane is hitting the highway again with his former Red Rider bandmates Kenny Greet and Jeff Jones to recreate the iconic album in concert, with a stop in Kamloops on March 4. Tickets are $64.50 and $49.50 plus applicable service charges; they go on sale Friday at noon.

A deluxe two-CD edition was released this week, along with an original demo recording of Love Is A Highway — which led to the single Life Is A Highway — and a 1992 concert performance in Chicago. Three months later, Dean Brody brings his Beautiful Freakshow Tour 2017 to Kamloops with guests Madeline Merlo and the James Barker Band.

Tickets for the Friday, June 2, show are $35, $45 and $59.50, plus charges, and also go on sale Friday. Brody won a Juno Award this year for best country album, along with four Canadian Country Music Association awards.

Elephants focus of talk

Shorf Chowdhury will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting of the Kamloops Naturalist Club. The graduate student will talk about his work with Asian elephants. Also speaking to the group will be Karl Larsen, a professor in the natural resources science department at Thompson Rivers University, who will talk about badgers and rattlesnakes. The club meets at 7 p.m. at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St. in Riverside Park.

Accepting entries

The fourth annual Sing Me A Song program is accepting entries. The music program promoted by the province’s lieutenant-governor, Judith Guichon, is designed to promote community spirit. Musical groups of all ages can create an original song on the theme of what the nation’s 150th birthday next year means to them or their community.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of musicians and the winner will receive $1,000 in each of three age groups. For more information, go online to ltgov.bc.ca. Deadline for entries is March 31.