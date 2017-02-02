A&E briefs: Writers age 50, older can apply for awards

The Cedric Literary Awards for unpublished writers over the age of 50 began accepting submissions on Feb. 1.

Created in 2015, the program has seen more than 300 writers take part, a number expected to increase as the awards expand to include Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

Categories include fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry and First Nations writing. Works can be in English or French. There is a $25 submission fee and deadline is May 1.

For more, go online to thecedrics.ca.

Kitchen convos

On the third Thursday of every month, Kamloops Art Gallery invites the public to join it on a tour of the exhibitions, followed by snacks and conversation in one of the studio rooms.

Kitchen Conversations is a free program encouraging participants to discuss their views after taking the tour, talking about ideas the works may have sparked.