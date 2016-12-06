AFN B.C. Regional Chief Gottfriedson resigns portfolio after posting controversial photo online

Shane Gottfriedson, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) B.C. regional chief and former longtime chief of the Tk’emlups Indian Band, has resigned his post as head of the AFN’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women portfolio after posting a controversial photo online.

“I will resign my position as the portfolio holder for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women at AFN,” Gottfriedson told a gathering of chiefs in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday morning, as quoted by APTN News.

“A post I did on Instagram offended many people. I apologized to our women’s council.”

The photo (above) is of Gottfriedson’s bare legs as he lies on a bed. He then added emojis (images) of googley-eyes and red lips right where his crotch is located in the photo.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) issued a statement about the photo:

“This is a public profile held by a member of the AFN who, as the portfolio holder for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIW), must be thoroughly familiar with the cultural and political implications of this content. We know how this would be dealt with in our offices. The AFN’s reaction to this incident will be strongly indicative of how they put their own policies into action.”

Gottfriedson uploaded the photo to his Instagram account on Saturday, Dec. 3, and deleted in on Monday, Dec. 5.

Gottfriedson is in Gatineau from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Thursday, Dec. 8, as AFN chiefs and delegates gather under the theme “Advancing Reconciliation” to discuss key priorities and set strategies for the coming year.

Federal cabinet ministers and other speakers will participate throughout the three-day assembly.