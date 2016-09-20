After grilling staff, Kamloops council approves an extra $750K for fire-training centre

City staff missed the mark on original estimates for a new fire training centre, admitted CAO David Trawin after Kamloops city council grilled senior management Tuesday over a request to add $750,000 to the project’s budget.

“We made the best estimate we could, but in this case, with the buildings, we missed it, to be quite frank,” Trawin said.

Though councillors offered up a number of suggestions to lower the cost of a burn building, search-training facility and classroom space for Kamloops Fire Rescue — including buying portable classrooms from a school district — council voted unanimously to increase the project’s budget.

The city must move the training area off because it has agreed to a conditional sale of its property off Bunker Road to BC Hydro, which wants to use it to build a new substation.

Corporate services and community safety director David Duckworth said the city negotiated a purchasing price with BC Hydro which included the cash to re-build the training area as is.

But, he added, staff realized after the fact a more modern burn building — made of steel and burning propane, rather than the current concrete and wastewood setup — would be less of a health risk and would be less likely to disturb residents of a nearby planned residential property.

The improved building will cost $1.2 million, while replacing the existing structure with no improvements is pegged at $625,000.

The additional $750,000 also includes $100,000 of additional funds to replace KFR’s classroom space, which Duckworth attributed to the increased cost of modular buildings, compared to staff’s early estimates.

Asked why KFR’s existing modular classroom can’t be moved, Duckworth said the building is old and not up to code, and fixing it was not deemed to be worth the cost.

“If we move those trailers, they’re going to fall apart. They’re not worth anything,” he said.

Asked whether the city could simply put a propane system in a concrete building, KFR Chief Dale McLean said the combination is possible, but doesn’t offer much in the way of cost savings and is more likely to suffer from degradation issues over its lifespan.

McLean believes a modern fire-training centre could end up bringing more dollars into KFR, which rents the centre to other organizations when not in use.

“Fire chiefs and firefighters are all concerned about their safety and by having a modern burn building that is not burning Class A combustibles, that is a big priority for a lot of organizations,” he said, adding he hopes to eventually reach an agreement with other firefighting organizations in the region to use Kamloops’ training facilities.

The additional cash for the project will come from surplus funds in KFR’s existing budget after it eliminated a management position from its roster. Duckworth said once the cost of the new building is paid off, the management position will be eliminated from the fire rescue budget for good.