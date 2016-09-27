Ajax assessment still on hold

KGHM Ajax says it is still working to resume the environmental assessment for its proposed copper and gold mine, but it’s not clear if the joint federal-provincial process will resume in October as originally anticipated. External-affairs manager Yves Lacasse said KGHM is still receiving feedback from a working group of government and community representatives on its responses to more than 2,000 public comments and questions.

By law, the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has 180 days to complete its review of Ajax’s application, but that timeline was paused to allow the company to respond to questions from residents, the City of Kamloops and area First Nations.

Lacasse said it will be up to the EAO to decide whether KGHM has answered those questions well enough to resume the process this fall.

In a statement to KTW, the provincial Ministry of Environment said it is still determining whether responses the company submitted in July to comments from its working group are adequate.

“KGHM Ajax Inc. is currently working on completing responses to public comments and will be submitting those to the Environmental Assessment Office once they are complete,” the ministry said. “The Environmental Assessment Office will reinitiate the 180-day review timeline once it has received, and is satisfied with, the information provided by KGHM Ajax Inc.”

Kamloops public works director Jen Fretz, who is working on the city’s review of Ajax’s application with SLR Consulting, said the city is on its second round of questions and conversations with KGHM.

“There are still some questions outstanding at this point and we’ll see what happens from here,” she said. “I think it’ll be up to the EAO to figure out how much detail KGHM is required to give and, if so, how much of the questions that we have will be answered and how much of it will be, ‘That’s really nice, city, but KGHM doesn’t need to answer that.’”

While questions about the company’s process for predicting air quality garnered the most attention when SLR presented an early review of the application in March, Fretz said outstanding questions focus on land use and planning issues, slope stability in Aberdeen and panels and groups the company has said it will set up to deal with potential issues.

In the section of its original application dealing with housing issues that could

arise during the mine’s construction, KGHM said it plans to form an advisory committee that would include city and regional district representation, as well as social services groups “around temporary accommodations and potential solutions to increases in rents or rental vacancies.”

Fretz said the city is hoping to have more detail on the terms of reference and membership for the various groups included in the application.

“We just need to have more information about what that looks like before we say we’re comfortable with what’s being proposed,” she said.

City again in talks with KGHM

Negotiations over a community agreement with KGHM are once again on track, according to Mayor Peter Milobar. Milobar said the city has met with KGHM and submitted proposals for what it would like to see in an agreement.

“They’ve taken that away and are looking through it and evaluating the merits of what we have to say, and we’ll meet again in the near future and keep moving forward,” Milobar said.

He declined to say whether the proposal includes financial compensation for the city from the company, whose proposed mine is located outside Kamloops’ boundaries.

Talks between the city and KGHM briefly broke down earlier this year, with the company citing four councillors who oppose the mine as the reason for a stall in negotiations. Original talks between the two sides included both monetary compensation and ways KGHM could honour its environmental commitments to the community.

Milobar said there is no timeline for the negotiations, but hopes to have something in place “either before the clock starts ticking or stops ticking.”

— Andrea Klassen