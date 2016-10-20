Ajax would compromise our paradise

Editor:

It would be truly tragic for this community if all the money and money pressures from those with vested interests were to ultimately allow for the proposed Ajax mine to become a part of our day-to-day lives.

When I came to Kamloops in 1968, the pulp mill was among my first impressions of the town. It reeked. With any little breeze, its odour permeated the senses. But it was, after all, the “smell of money” and did provide for many jobs.

Only after many years was the chimney placed on the hill above the mill, which alleviated much of the odour in all but for the most unfortunate of wind conditions.

Our designation as the Tournament Capital of Canada followed, along with world-class athletic facilities.

Then there was the water-treatment plant, in 2005. Prior to its construction, the water was especially unseemly for tourists in hotels and motels when grey/brown water during spring run-off flowed from the taps and showers, leaving a negative memorable impression on those passing through our town.

Thankfully, the water-treatment plant now gives Kamloops water quality that surpasses that of even bottled water, as it is regulated by the government for its safety.

In our near future, we see several very positive community improvement and employment prospects: the proposed $500-million RIH tower, the $30-million university expansion, the four-laning of the highway to Salmon Arm, iTel Networks moving to Mission Flats, providing for 275 jobs. All of this is in addition to our nature trails, wineries, world-class fly fishing, skateboard and mountain bike parks and beautiful city parks.

And along comes Ajax, a mine that will be a kilometre from Kamloops as the crow flies.

Regardless of whatever the company might come up with in its studies, anybody who has lived here for years knows what happens when you’re digging up clay and our winds arrive.

Particulates from this likely regular scenario will almost certainly impact our long-term health, especially those of seniors. Expect cars and pools to be graced with minute regular dustings of “the taste of money.”

This says nothing of water-retrieval and water-pollution issues, which can be glossed over by the right people willing to sell their souls to cherry pick the right data. Nor the cataclysmic potential of a high-level wet tailings pond breach when cost-cutting measures and human failings threaten all that lies below, as was aptly expressed by Coun. Denis Walsh in his letter to our premier.

I would like to see the gambling in the city left at the casino. Kamloops is too precious and we have worked for too many decades making this community the paradise that it has become.

Jobs gained at the mine would be jobs lost in tourism. Sorely needed health professionals would seek to practice in healthier environments, knowing well their pleas fell on deaf ears.

It’s simply a foolish, short-sighted gamble on our future.

I give kudos to Walsh and Coun. Donovan Cavers for having the guts to stand out from their council peers and speak for those who have no vested financial interest in this mine.

Pat Leibel

Kamloops