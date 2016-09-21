Alberta man dies in highway crash east of Kamloops

A 57-year-old Alberta man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Pritchard early Wednesday morning.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Gary Heebner said emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 1 and Martin Prairie Road at about 1:30 a.m.

“A pickup truck with Alberta licence plates had left the roadway on the right, striking an embankment and coming to rest in the ditch,” he said.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heebner said the cause for the crash is not known and the investigation is ongoing.