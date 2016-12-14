Alleged Wolf Pack gang member out on bail

An alleged member of a violent drug-dealing gang who was arrested in May following multiple police raids has been released on bail.

Christopher Pace was one of three people taken into custody as part of an investigation by Kamloops Mounties into the so-called Wolf Pack gang.

The 22-year-old was detained following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court in June, but was granted bail yesterday following a bail review in B.C. Supreme Court.

The evidence presented at the bail review is bound by a court-ordered publication ban.

However, at Pace’s June hearing, court heard he was arrested during a raid of a home in Batchelor Heights, inside of which police claim to have found various drugs, cash and multiple firearms — including two “ghost guns,” which are firearms built to be untraceable.

Pace, who has no criminal record, was denied bail in June because a judge found his release would cause people to question the justice system, given recent gun violence throughout B.C.

The reasons of the B.C. Supreme Court judge who granted Pace bail yesterday are protected by a publication ban.

The other two people arrested during the Kamloops RCMP’s Wolf Pack investigation — Bruce Davis and Amanda Nicholson — remain behind bars.

At Pace’s June bail hearing, Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the Kamloops faction of the Wolf Pack gang. Nicholson was described as Davis’ girlfriend.

Pace will be back in court on Feb. 23.

The Wolf Pack is a Lower Mainland-based coalition of members of the Hells Angels, Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions.