Alley art gets a boost

ALLEY ART GETS A BOOST Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone (left) and Minister of Health and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake ham it up with local spray artist Kelly Wright behind the Red Collar Brewing Company on Lansdowne Street downtown. The open-air galleries in Kamloops were given a boost with $19,000 in provincial funding for a work experience project. The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association will use the money to continue its Back Alley Art Gallery job creation partnership project. Dave Eagles/KTW

