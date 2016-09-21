Home Community Alley art gets a boost Community Alley art gets a boost By Kamloops This Week - September 21, 2016 11 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter ALLEY ART GETS A BOOST Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone (left) and Minister of Health and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake ham it up with local spray artist Kelly Wright behind the Red Collar Brewing Company on Lansdowne Street downtown. The open-air galleries in Kamloops were given a boost with $19,000 in provincial funding for a work experience project. The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association will use the money to continue its Back Alley Art Gallery job creation partnership project. Dave Eagles/KTW