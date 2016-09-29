Home Community Altruistic vision is clear CommunityPeople Altruistic vision is clear By Kamloops This Week - September 29, 2016 11 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Centra Windows employees Kyle DeJong (left), David Bedford and Lee Thomsen install one of several new windows in the Seymour Street office of Big Brothers Big Sisters Kamloops. Store owner Jake Vandermeer is a Big Brother and asked the B.C. Centra corporation to consider it as a beneficiary of the corporate charity. Money raised at a golf tournament was split between Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics in Surrey. Vandermeer decided to add on replacing all the windows in the building. Dave Eagles/KTW