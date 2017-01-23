America a bully when it comes to trade

Re: KTW story of Jan. 20 (‘Stone defends B.C. wine in trade battle’):

American wine producers claim it is not fair that only B.C. wine be allowed for sale on grocery store shelves.

Obviously, the amount of American wine in our government and private liquor stores does not generate enough profit for them.

How many Fred Meyer outlets and other grocery stores say in Washington state sell Canadian wine?

It would be interesting to find out. This sounds like a petulant child stamping its feet to get what it wants.

When I was growing up, that child would find it hard to sit down the next day for that behaviour.

B.C. needs to stand firm on this issue. The fact the United States has gone crying to the World Trade Organization says to me the country has more money than sense.

As usual, America is being a big bully.

We could boycott California wine, but then we would be as childish as them.

President Donald Trump has been talking about trade embargoes and increasing the cost of selling to the U.S.

On the other hand, he is also saying he will increase productivity in American products, then expect the world to buy the excess.

This tells me his gate swings one way.

We Canadians had better stand our ground, not only on this issue, but on everything we hold dear in our country.

Otherwise, we are in for a rocky road during the next four years.

Viki Bentley

Kamloops