An open and shut decision at TRU’s Old Main Building

While the goal was to reduce energy costs, the reality at the law school at Thompson Rivers University means windows meant to be opened will now be permanently closed.

Brandon Dallamore, the university’s building-systems technologist for facilities, advised faculty and staff in an email that the windows on the third and fourth floors of the Old Main Building are affected by the decision.

Dallamore wrote that, when the $20-million law school addition was constructed, sustainability was a consideration and the heating and cooling operations were configured to be turned off when windows were open “so we are not just pouring energy to outside.”

However, Dallamore added, the air coming in is unfiltered, “reducing air quality and space cleanliness while increasing janitor workload.”

He said if one office leaves a window open, neighbouring offices “may suffer lack of ventilation.”

“The building is designed to stop ventilating when there is a fire to slow it down; however, an open window would negate that effect,” Dallamore wrote, noting that since removing the ability to open windows, complaints about temperature in Old Main have dropped.