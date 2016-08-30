Angove of Broncos named BCFC defensive player of week

Jordan Angove of the Kamloops Broncos was rewarded for a courageous performance against the Vancouver Island Raiders of Nanaimo at Hillside Stadium on Saturday.

He racked up one interception, six tackles and batted down one pass en route to being named the B.C. Football Conference defensive player of the week.

Angove was playing through injury and was key in limiting the Raiders to 109 yards passing on 22 attempts.

He is the first Bronco to win a player of the week award this season, with the team struggling at 0-6 heading into their bye week.