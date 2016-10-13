Annual tour brings Contenders back to Sagebrush Nov. 5

In Gary Fjelgaard’s mind, there’s no such thing as writer’s block.

“It’s just called laziness,” the long-time singer-songwriter said — although he acknowledged he’s experienced that lack of enthusiasm now and again as his career completes four decades this year.

“I write a bit,” he said. “But I think I’ve said everything I want to say — although there’s always something going on in my brain.”

And he has said a lot. Fjelgaard’s first album, Me and Martin, was released in 1976. He has recorded 12 more, the last, All in the Journey, in 2009, as well as three albums with longtime friend and fellow singer-songwriter Paul Valdemar Horsdal — who most people know simply as Valdy.

The two of them are embarking on their annual tour of the B.C. Interior, this time promoting the latest collaboration, Contenders 3: Off the Floor. They’ll be in Kamloops on Nov. 5 for a show at Sagebrush Theatre. Fjelgaard said he still marvels at Valdy’s ability to write songs.

“He can write anywhere, anytime. You give him an idea and he can write something. He can write it standing in a doorway,” Fjelgaard said of his friend.

The latest instalment from the duo who tour under the name The Contenders was recorded live with no overdubs. It’s a collection of some of their favourite songs, including country classics like Yesterday When I was Young, What A Day for a Daydream and, in a nod to the late Stompin’ Tom Connors, Oh Tom We Miss You.

It’s the second time around with Contenders 3, which was recorded last year before the two did their Interior tour, but that’s fine with Fjelgaard.

With the two of them in their 70s — Fjelgaard was born in 1937 and Valdy’s the younger, born in 1945 — and with 16 years of touring together behind them, he knows it will be a night of familiar and favourite music, as well as some stories to tell. While the spotlight will be on each for a while, the longtime friends come together at the end of a night filled with what has fuelled their long careers.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.