Another bust of Kamloops breast-enhancement scammer

A Kamloops woman who was jailed last year after scamming a senior to pay for fake breasts is back behind bars.

Brandie Bloor made a brief in-custody appearance in Kamloops provincial court yesterday.

Last month, a warrant was issued for the 40-year-old, who is facing 14 new fraud-related charges.

According to court documents, Bloor is facing six counts of fraudulent personation relating to six separate individuals, three counts of fraud, two counts each of uttering forged documents and possessing identity documents and a single count of forgery.

The fraud charges Bloor is facing relate to allegations involving Scotiabank, Dearborn Ford and an individual listed as a complainant on one of her personation charges.

In June 2015, a Kamloops judge sentenced Bloor to nine months in jail and ordered she repay more than $17,000 to an 83-year-old man she bilked in her bid for bigger breasts.

Court heard Bloor was arrested after the man received a call from a medical clinic telling him he was in arrears.

The man had never met Bloor, court heard, but she used his stolen driver’s licence to obtain a loan for breast-enhancement surgery.

Bloor initially denied the fraud, but police found a tattoo on her stomach that matched the description provided by the doctor who performed her surgery. She eventually pleaded guilty.

Bloor will return to court on Dec. 29.