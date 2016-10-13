Another charge against Kamloops man accused of beating teen into coma

An additional charge has been laid against a Kamloops man accused of using a baseball bat in June to beat a man into a coma.

Kristopher Teichrieb was charged with attempted murder following a confrontation with Jessie Simpson, then 18, in the early-morning hours of June 19.

A new indictment sworn this week charges Teichrieb with one count each of attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Simpson, who turned 19 in July, has been on life support since the incident. His friends and family have said he was celebrating high school graduation on the evening of June 18 and may have been trying to find a group of his friends when he was attacked.

The alleged confrontation took place near Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst home. It’s not clear whether Simpson was on Teichrieb’s property prior to the incident, but police initially said Teichrieb had confronted someone in the driveway of his Clifford Avenue home.

The alleged altercation, however, is believed to have taken place nearby in the area of Clifford Avenue and Holt Street.

Teichrieb, who has no criminal record, was denied bail following a hearing in July. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Oct. 27 for arraignment.