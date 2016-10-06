Another delay in arraignment of former Kamloops Mountie charged with selling drugs

The arraignment of a former high-profile Kamloops police officer accused of trafficking cocaine while employed by the RCMP has again been delayed — this time at the request of the Crown.

Randi Love did not appear personally in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday morning for a brief hearing adjourning her arraignment to next week.

The 40-year-old is facing three counts of trafficking cocaine stemming from a trio of alleged incidents on separate dates in June 2015. At the time, Love was on injury leave from her job as an RCMP constable.

Police launched an investigation into Love’s actions in the weeks that followed. She submitted her resignation to the RCMP in October 2015.

Love made headlines in 2013 when she testified at the fraud trial of her former boyfriend. Trent Wessner, also an RCMP constable, was convicted of bilking Costco out of $400 based largely on Love’s testimony. Wessner left policing following the conviction.

In 2008, Love worked as the media-relations officer at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of the city’s police.

Charges were laid against Love in May. To this point, she has had a lawyer appear on her behalf for each of her court dates.

Love is not in custody. She is due back in court on Oct. 13.