Another scammer claims Kamloops victim

A Kamloops woman is out more than $25,000 after falling victim to a fraudster claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the woman received a phone call saying she had won $250,000.

“The person making the phone call said that he could help her save money on the taxes from her winning and asked for her bank account information,” she said. “The fraudster said he would deposit the money into her account and then she should send this money to a person in the Philippines via Money Mart and Canada Post.”

The money was deposited and the victim followed the instructions, sending it overseas.

“The victim discovered she was being scammed when she found that the scammers had accessed her savings account and the money they had allegedly been depositing into her chequing account was actually her own money from her savings,” Shelkie said.

“The total amount sent by the victim was $26,500.”

Shelkie warned potential targets of fraudsters to be vigilant.

“If you are asked to provide your credit card number or provide your financial institution information, it’s a scam,” she said. “If you are asked to prepay taxes or any kind of fee, it’s a scam.”