Another step forward? WolfPack women’s volleyball debuts Friday

It doesn’t concern Chad Grimm that the Thompson Rivers WolfPack didn’t pick up a win in eight pre-season contests against Canada West opposition.

“For me, the pre-season is the pre-season,” the head coach of the women’s volleyball program said Tuesday.

“I don’t — especially early in the season — I don’t play for results, it’s more play for the process.”

Grimm said his club needed to sort out its depth chart before getting the season underway, while at the same time building trust and learning each other’s tendencies.

The Pack went 2-8 in the pre-season, with both victories coming at Vancouver’s recently held West Coast Classic tournament, against the Ryerson Rams and the Western Mustangs.

“I think the girls know they can compete at this level,” Grimm said. “The pre-season doesn’t really concern me.”

The Wolves will open the 2016-2017 regular season tomorrow, at home to the Alberta Pandas.

The match gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre. The clubs will also play Saturday at 5 p.m.

Grimm is entering his third full season at the helm of the women’s volleyball program at Thompson Rivers. Last season, the Pack finished 12-12, qualifying for the Canada West playoffs for the first time since 2011-2012.

But a different team will take the court in 2016-2017. Having lost libero Alyssa Wolf, setter Katie Woo and outside hitters Brianne Rauch and Krista Hogewoning to graduation in the spring, the starting lineup for Thompson Rivers has been revamped.

“As far as stability, we’re not there yet, but I think our top end can be higher,” Grimm said.

“I think we have the athletes that can get us there and it might not be, right now, as stable as we might want. But I think on any given night, we can beat anybody.”

The club has two setters in second-year Savannah Guttman and freshman Abby Spratt, who will be expected to step into leading the offence. Hali Drezet, who was an alternate on Canada’s junior national team this summer, has been the WolfPack’s libero through much of exhibition play.

Middle Morgan Kolasa and outside hitters Alina Sopizhuk and Julia Niemczewska are entering their final seasons and will be expected to take over some of the volume vacated by graduates.

Thompson Rivers will also benefit from the addition of hitter Rachel Windhorst — the former Atlantic University Sport rookie of the year and a CIS first team all-star — who left St. Mary’s University in Halifax and was a redshirt with the WolfPack last season.

But make no mistake, this offence will still run through Canada West and CIS player of the year Iuliia Pakhomenko.

Last season, the fifth-year hitter led the Canada West in kills (425), kills per set (4.67), service aces (50), points (496.5) and points per set (5.5).

“There’s always room to grow,” Pakhomenko said, reflecting on the pre-season.

“Of course, we lost a lot of experienced players, but we also gained a lot of younger players who are ready to step up and improve our game this year.

“I’m expecting to be more consistent and help the team as much as I can this year.”

Following this weekend against the Pandas, Thompson Rivers will head to Manitoba to face the Brandon Bobcats. The Wolves will then host weekends at the TCC against Calgary’s Mount Royal Cougars and the UBC Thunderbirds, before wrapping the season’s first half in Edmonton against the MacEwan Griffins.

“We start with Alberta and Brandon, two teams ranked within the top 10, so I think, right off the bat, that’s a good test to see where we stand,” Grimm said.

“Things happen fast, so things will start to sort out in a hurry, as well.”