The Kamloops Blazers have added 16-year-old forward Ryley Appelt to the roster for the week.

Appelt joined the Blazers on Wednesday in Lethbridge and is expected to make his WHL debut on Saturday against the Kootenay Ice.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward has been playing for the Northern Alberta X-Treme Midget Prep team this season and has 13 points, including three goals, in 14 games.

Appelt will be returned to the X-Treme following Saturday night’s game.