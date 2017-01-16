Applications begin for home-loan program

Applications trickled in on the first day of the B.C. Liberal government’s new home mortgage loan program.

In response to a request, the Ministry of Finance said as of noon Monday, 34 profiles were created and 17 applications submitted.

The program has received about 500 phone calls, 40 per cent of those from prospective buyers.

Kamloops mortgage broker Ryan Foreman said he has received plenty of questions from first-time buyers who are clients. He expects the program to be popular. He also cautioned buyers to carefully look at the program before putting in an offer to purchase.

“It’s not something that happens overnight,” Foreman said. “It takes time before you go ahead and purchase a house.”

Foreman said early indications are a majority of lenders are willing to work with people who intend to use the program.

When the program was announced in December, Premier Christy Clark said the province will “partner” with first-time buyers through what is being called the B.C. Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership.

The program will provide a loan matching a buyer’s down payment up to five per cent or $37,500 of the purchase price.

Under the terms, there is no interest or repayment on the loan for the first five years. It is then conventionally financed over the next 20 years at the prevailing rate of interest.

The program comes in wake of the federal government moving to cool some markets by requiring buyers with high-ratio mortgages to qualify under the Bank of Canada’s five-year rate, a so-called stress test.

That requirement is making it harder to qualify for a mortgage at the same time as the province is making it easier.

Foreman said that stress test has removed some potential first-time buyers — purchasers the provincial program will restore.

“With the rule changes of the past couple of months, it really took out a lot of buyers as far as qualification,” he said.

The program should help buyers with jobs, but without the required five per cent down — those without access to the bank of mom and dad. Their own 2.5 per cent can be matched with 2.5 per cent from the province to meet the requirements, he said.

“It’s people on the cusp — they’re trying to save the down payment and trying to get into the market,” Foreman said.

The ministry said applicants should hear within five business days if their package has been approved, denied or requires more information.