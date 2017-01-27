Apply for arts money by Jan. 30

Community arts and cultural organizations have until Jan. 30 to apply for provincial grants to stage local festivals in the coming year. The grants are administered by the B.C. Arts Council and help cover fees of professional artists and technicians hired for local festivals. The council uses a peer-reviewed adjudication process, with preference given to festivals that showcase B.C. and Canadian artists. A separate program for youth participation in arts and culture has a grant deadline of Jan. 16. Program details and application forms are available at the B.C. Arts Council website, bcartscouncil.ca.