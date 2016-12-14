Approach to overdose crisis is all wrong

Editor:

Government and media have been talking a lot about the emergency that is drug-related deaths in B.C.

Yes, it’s a fact — do drugs and you can die. This also applies to alcohol and other brain-altering substances. Yet we are enabling and making it worse by giving addicts supervised drug-use sites.

All the people and workers involved are essentially telling these people it’s OK to do drugs and possibly die. And, yes, they will die from using if they do not seek help.

What a waste of time, money and energy.

Governments should be investing in good, wise, intelligent ways. Meanwhile, the people who want help have no doctors. They’re paying MSP fees and are taxed to death to pay for more enabling of those with drug problems.

Why are we legalizing marijuana? To create more addicts?

Alcohol sold in stores makes it convenient for alcoholics. Alcohol abuse affects society and innocent people. Who makes these rules?

There are many resources out there — Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and detox centres. The media, government and fellow citizens are not responsible for other people’s choices and subsequent consequences. Those who make those choices are responsible for the consequences of those choices.

The government, police and society in general allow them to get away with their addictive and destructive behaviours. The media just goes on and on about it and the premier is wasting our dollars on it, having it go to the federal government.

Why? What about legitimate people getting doctors in Kamloops?

I speak for many citizens and for the children who are hurt because of this crime.

The government needs to check its motives and reasoning. I suggest putting more energy into the action of creating solutions, not into the problem itself.

Iris Strickland

Kamloops