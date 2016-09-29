APTN to feature local Painted Pony Cafe

The Painted Pony Cafe is making its international debut as one of the stops featured on season two of Moosemeat & Marmalade, airing on the Aboriginal People’s Television Network (APTN). The restaurant serving traditional aboriginal fare opened its doors in the city two years ago. The Painted Pony is at Victoria Street and Seventh Avenue downtown.

Moosemeat & Marmalade is less You-Gotta-Eat-Here and more of a demonstration of farm-to-table cooking by the series’ hosts, bush cook Art Napoleon and classically trained British chef Dan Hayes.

“There’s not a lot of indigenous restaurants, so luckily there’s one in the Okanagan and one in Kamloops, one in Vancouver,” Napoleon said. “It made sense to feature them in the show and to use their facilities for cooking and for dining.”

Moosemeat & Marmalade follows the pair as they explore “cultures and traditions through the way we access, cook and present our food.”

Hayes moved to Victoria from London nine years ago, founding the cooking school and catering company The London Chef. Napoleon is no stranger to the public eye, having found his calling as TV personality and Cree musician. He hails from the Saultieu First Nation in northeastern B.C. The pair met when Hayes catered an event for the APTN television series Tiga Talk featuring Napoleon.

“I think he was holding a toy rifle and we got talking about hunting and one thing lead to another and it all started, which was very fun,” Hayes said.

Moosemeat & Marmalade sees the pair travel the globe experiencing “classic and not-so-classic” cuisines, celebrating food sustainability, foraging, fishing, big-game hunting and food production ethics. Both have a unique connection to the culinary arts — Napoleon having grown up on a remote reserve, spending much of his adolescence around smokehouses and hunting wild game. Hayes is a classically trained chef who introduces Napoleon to fine ingredients and French cooking terminology, but he insists the two men are not so different.

“The funny thing about the show, and the thing that actually makes it more interesting, is it would be very straightforward if Art didn’t know what a kitchen looked like and I didn’t know what a gun looked like,” Hayes said. “The fact of the matter is, Art is a fabulous cook and I’m a hunter. All my life I’ve hunted. Where it becomes interesting is he’s far more comfortable cooking over a fire, whereas I’m far more comfortable cooking in a kitchen.”

Hayes and Napoleon utilized the Painted Pony kitchen to prepare freshly caught rainbow trout. The crew visited Logan Lake’s Mile High Resort for an ice-fishing expedition on Face Lake to catch the main ingredient — a new experience for Hayes, who said his many years of fishing had never taken him to any frozen lakes. Napoleon said they hoped to catch burbot (freshwater lingcod), which can be found in Kamloops Lake.

However, the lake wasn’t frozen over and they had to travel to a higher elevation to ice fish. The hosts also stopped at Sorrento’s Crannóg Ales — Canada’s first certified organic farmhouse microbrewery — for an Irish ale before visiting Kamloops.

Moosemeat & Marmalade airs Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Kamloops will be featured in the Oct. 5 episode.