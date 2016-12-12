Arctic air mass could lead to record-low temperatures in Kamloops this week

Kamloops may break a temperature record Tuesday as the second week of a cold Arctic outflow pushes throughout the province.

“Overnight lows will probably flirt with records for Kamloops,” said meteorologist Ross Macdonald with Environment Canada. “It depends on day-to-day extreme lows.”

The easiest target is Tuesday’s, when the mercury dipped to -18.3 C in 1972, what Macdonald called a “soft record.” (Environment Canada data has a separate ledger of records stretching from 1890 to 1982, though some of those records have been updated in the newer databank. That ledger notes a record low of -26.7 C in Kamloops in 1922.)

Other days during this week have records in the -20 C range or colder.

The Arctic air mass (not a polar vortex, which is centred around Greenland and affects the Prairies and Central Canada) made a fresh push, dropping into B.C. and across the border into the United States. Portland, Ore. recently experience freezing rain from the weather pattern.

The mass means highs in the -11 C range and overnight lows to about -18 C in Kamloops.

“You’ve got a pipeline of cold, Arctic air coming from north of the Beaufort Sea — very cold Arctic air,” Macdonald said.

Looking past this second week of the cold snap, Environment Canada sees warming temperatures as the typical westerly flows return to Southern B.C. By Sunday, the high should be a relatively warm -6 C.

While the snow already in the city looks certain to remain, at least in higher elevations, Macdonald said it is too early to predict whether Kamloops will have a white Christmas.

December’s cold weather follows the past two years of warmer-than-average winter temperatures, when the El Nino phenomenon dominated the southern part of the province. Environment Canada is calling for normal winter temperatures this winter, with no dominating influences.

City ready for the snow and cold

While a big snowfall of about seven centimetres this past weekend had city snow plows out in force, Mother Nature has this far been kind to the city’s snow-clearing budget.

Streets and environmental services manager Glen Farrow said the budget for snow removal, which is about $1.6 million, is less depleted than in Decembers past, thanks to a lack of major snowfalls until now and a warm spring.

The city has had round-the-clock snow-removal staffing in place since Remembrance Day, Farrow said. When there is no snow to plow, staff work on pothole repair and other projects.

To tackle the weekend snow, Farrow said there were about 10 pieces of clearing equipment on the roads, including a sidewalk plow.

Sand was also used to combat slippery conditions. While the city uses salt and a calcium chloride-brine solution on roads for the same purpose, Farrow said it’s too cold outside for either of those measures to work.

“It would probably make things slipperier,” he said. “There’s no binding agent to it, so it needs bare asphalt and temperatures closer to zero. At this temperature, the most effective thing for us is putting down sand.”

The city focuses on arterial and collector roads first, with a goal of clearing smaller neighbourhood roads within 36 hours of a snowfall’s end.

As of Monday, Farrow said many of those roads are still in the queue to be cleared.

This year, the city is focusing more of its attention on clearing bus stops on those roads, Farrow said, clearing away paths for riders to get to the curb, rather than requiring them to climb over windrows to get on the bus.

Plumbing, heating companies busy

Wayne Marshall, department manager at Interior Plumbing and Heating, said the cold weather has made for plenty of work.

“Definitely, every year when we get a cold snap, the phone rings like crazy,” he said. “This is prolonged, so we are seeing an extension of the busy period.”

Marshall said most of the calls have been from people without heat.

“It’s an emergency for those customers,” he said. “Basically, people’s equipment is working much harder, so there are going to be more breakdowns.”

He said his company hasn’t seen many calls for burst or frozen pipes — not yet, anyway. He said some pipes might be frozen, but symptoms aren’t evident until the mercury rises.

“It won’t be a problem until it warms up,” he said. “Then it will be a problem.”

Marshall urged homeowners to make sure furnaces are in good working order to avoid loss of heat.

“Make sure that filter is clean,” he said. “If that airflow is restricted, it makes that equipment work harder — and it’s already working harder.”

He also suggested people listen for strange sounds or reduced performance from their furnace.

“If they’re hearing unusual noises or not getting the heat they’re expecting, maybe call rather than waiting for a breakdown,” he said.