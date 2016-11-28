Armstrong fair receives award for waste reduction

The Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition fair has been handed the Innovation award for its waste reduction through organic waste diversion at the recent Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (CAFE) convention in Fredericton.

CAFE is a non-profit organization established in 1924 and funded primarily by its members. The organization represents a broad spectrum of fairs, from small community rural events to large urban exhibitions.

The Armstrong fair partnered with Spa Hills Compost to divert as much food waste and other organics from local landfills as possible, with 52 students from Silver Star elementary helping the cause. The fair kept almost 3,175 kilograms (7,000 pounds) out of the landfill, which was five times the amount (563 kilograms/1,240 pounds) that was composted in 2015.