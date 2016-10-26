An arrest after crash at Summit and Arrowstone in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Joe Morrisey said Wednesday’s two-car crash at Summit Drive and Arrowstone Drive was not a result of a police chase, though the driver of one of the vehicles involved was evading police.

At 2:45 p.m., Mounties patrolling in the 300-block of Tranquille Road on the North Shore saw a red car with mismatched licence plates.

Morrissey said the driver failed to stop for police and drove south toward Overlander Bridge.

“The RCMP ceased their efforts to stop the car as it approached the downtown core, recognizing that the driver was not going to follow direction and posed a safety concern,” Morrissey said.

Subsequent patrols by Mounties found the car on Highway 1 at the Summit Drive exit.

Morrissey said the car had stopped in the congested rush-hour traffic.

“RCMP members approached the stationary vehicle on foot to apprehend the driver,” he said. “The driver again fled the scene and travelled down the Summit Drive exit toward the Sahali business area.”

The driver collided with a black Mustang at the intersection of Summit Drive and Arrowstone Drive, outside Kamloops Fire Rescue Station No. 1. The driver of the red car ran from the accident scene, but was arrested with the help of a police dog.

Morrissey said an 18-year-old Kamloops man is in custody, with police recommending charges of flight from police, prohibited driving, driving without no insurance and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Paramedics and firefighters treated occupants of the Mustang for minor injuries. They were taken to Royal Inland Hospital for further treatment.