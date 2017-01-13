Arrest precedes raid of gym owned by reported gangster

Heavily armed Kamloops Mounties raided a North Shore gym on Friday morning — a gym owned and operated by a co-founder of the Red Scorpions gang.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, a RCMP spokeswoman said the operation at the Heavy Metal Gym occurred following a traffic stop in the morning, where one person was arrested for possessing and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Cpl. Jody Neuls told reporters police brought in the heavily armed emergency response team for public safety. Those members used explosive distraction devices during a late morning raid on the Heavy Metal Gym at 145 Briar Ave. No shots were fired.

Police remained at the scene on Friday under authority of a search warrant. RCMP also raided a Sahali home but declined to provide an address. Neuls said the emergency response team was not used at the home.

According to City of Kamloops business licence registry, the proprietor of Heavy Metal Gym at 145 Briar Ave. is Konaam Shirzad. He is also listed as the owner of the company in the provincial registry.

Neuls said in addition to the arrest, two people were detained as of early Friday afternoon while another three were questioned and released.

Quang Vinh Thang (Michael) Le and Matthew Johnston were among co-founders of the Red Scorpions gang last decade, along with Shirzad, who is in his early 30s and who has an extensive criminal record and has spent time in prison. His record includes attempting to murder a friend after stabbing him outside a movie theatre in North Vancouver and beating a teenager with brass knuckles.

The Red Scorpions were later led by the notorious Bacon brothers of Abbotsford, one of whom is dead and two of whom are in prison.

In response to questions to potential gang linkages, Neuls said investigations into illicit drugs “usually include components of organized crime.”

RCMP said there is no ongoing safety risk.

“We are in the process of determining how this specific incident and individuals are connected with organized crime groups.”

In December 2005, Shirzad was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after he ordered another Red Scorpion gang member to murder a witness who had testified against Shirzad. That order was done while Shirzad was behind bars on another matter, an incident in which a North Vancouver home was shot up.

At an October 2010 court hearing, Shirzad claimed he had left the gang life. After being sentenced to three years in jail for weapons offences, Shirzad told the court: “I see this as a learning curve. Hopefully, when my time is done, I’ll never have to come back to court again. I’ve pretty much learned my lesson.”