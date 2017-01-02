Arrest in connection to Kamloops crash in which driver ran from scene

A 59-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a crash Saturday in which the driver of one vehicle ran from the scene.

A Hyundai Sonata collided with a Ford pickup truck at Summit Drive and McGill Road in Sahali at about 10 a.m. The Sonata was not insured and had a stolen licence plate on it at the time of the accident.

Later that day, Kamloops Mounties arrested a suspect, who was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police are recommending charges related to prohibited driving and other Motor Vehicle Act infractions.