Arrest in connection to Kamloops crash in which driver ran from scene

A 59-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a crash Saturday in which the driver of one vehicle ran from the scene.
A Hyundai Sonata collided with a Ford pickup truck at Summit Drive and McGill Road in Sahali at about 10 a.m. The Sonata was not insured and had a stolen licence plate on it at the time of the accident.
Later that day, Kamloops Mounties arrested a suspect, who was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
Police are recommending charges related to prohibited driving and other Motor Vehicle Act infractions.
So, the Sonata was not insured and it had a stolen license plate and the driver ran from the scene? So, why on earth was the idiot driver allowed to walk free, he “promised” to appear in court at a later date, sure he did! He does not sound like such an outstanding, honest citizen to me.
Well said…..
I guess the police know he won’t re-offend and that he will show up for court. After all he is innocent until proven guilty. As the world turns, or should I say the revolving door of the justice system. We can only hope that the rest of the law abiding citizenry is treated as well if they somehow fall by wayside.