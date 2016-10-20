The art of creating a school in Kamloops

On the last day of school for elementary students at Beattie School of the Arts in June, many of the students lined the hallway to the exit, hands extended up and out, creating an archway through which others left the building.

They had just finished singing Somagwaza, an African song of goodbye.

Yesterday, students recreated that archway and sing Somagwaza again — it is also a song of welcome — as Kamloops School of the Arts hosted its opening celebration.

It’s been a long time coming.

When work began to create the school of choice more than a decade ago, it was always envisioned as a kindergarten to Grade 12 facility, but other realities in the Kamloops-Thomson school district led to the elementary and secondary campuses remaining separate.

Most recently, elementary students were at School District 73’s facility on McGill Road and the secondary students have been at the former John Peterson secondary building, adjacent to South Kamloops secondary, for several years.

(The McGill Road school is now Beattie elementary, home to students and staff from the now-closed Stuart Wood elementary.)

The transition hasn’t been completely seamless, said Kamloops School of the Arts principal Syd Griffith, “but nothing that was unexpected.”

One of the earliest challenges came on the street.

As a school of choice, those of the 670 students who can’t walk to the Ninth Avenue site have to get there on their own.

It led to some traffic congestion in the early days, something that was alleviated with teachers and other staff heading out to help move drivers along — entertaining them with some line dancing on occasion.

Mornings can still be a bit of a challenge, but drivers have become used to the reality, Griffith said.

Afternoons aren’t as hectic because elementary students are dismissed at 2:25 p.m. and secondary students get out at 3 p.m.

Part of the field to the west of the school had to be converted into a staff parking lot. Another section has been fenced off to house play equipment for the younger students.

Elementary grades are on the main floor, although the senior dance studio and the school’s theatre-arts class are also there. Classes for students in grades 4 to 12 are upstairs.

The school also has a computer room, a media-arts room, one that teaches all-things-food, a new library, a junior dance studio, arts studios and a band studio.

It also has pianos in hallways for making music outside of instructional times and a renovated gymnasium that includes a new floor and removal of the South Kamloops Titans branding.

A student designed a new logo, one that encompasses the artistic bent of the school.

That pedagogical style works well with the new provincial curriculum, Griffith said.

When she read the basics on the new system, one that promotes not just the core subjects, but learning through hands-on experience, collaboration and critical thinking, she said she thought, “Oh, did they write that for us?”

It’s what they do at Kamloops School of the Arts, be it working through a script, learning to play a new piece of music or focusing on a project to design a nutritious product with a long shelf life that could be used to help feed the homeless.

Ellen McMillan, a longtime teacher at the school, said every day spent there continues to revitalize her. It’s the blend of energies, she said, “looking around and seeing the little age group and the connection between young and old.

“It’s really busy,” McMillan said.

And, with all the grades together, she added: “It’s really starting to feel like home.”