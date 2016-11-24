Art market moves indoors to Sahali Mall for winter

The Kamloops Artisan Winter market is underway. A group of local artisans and home-based businesses are showing and selling their work at Sahali Mall every Saturday until spring. Sahali mall is no stranger to markets.

Over the years, it has opened its doors to many community events and conferences in a beautiful warm environment with plenty of free parking.

“Sahali Mall has been a part of the community for almost 40 years,” Sahali Mall manager Tara Swain said. “We are happy to help out with fundraisers and events that are community minded and proud of the great local businesses that we have here in the mall. Shopping local and helping local is what we strive for.”

It is that open and strong community awareness that is keeping small business alive in Kamloops. Greed and territorial thinking are no longer popular or relevant in today’s consumer economy — it’s just not cool.

People are changing. They are becoming more aware of where products come from and want to deal with members of their own community when shopping.

Given the choice, most consumers would rather spend their money in ways that keep it right here in Kamloops.

Small home-based businesses are creating a new shopping paradigm. Their production costs are less and they can bring savings to the consumer. Many vendors participating in markets have nowhere else to sell work, other than online.

For many businesses, the market stall is becoming the new store front. And why not? When people come together, communities come together. When we pool resources, we all become stronger in so many different and positive ways.

Artists have known this for a long time. Artist collectives created some of the most amazing art movements in history. They continue to thrive and grow across the world, even in this little pocket of the world — Kamloops. Many artists are showing work at the Artisan Winter Market this year. I have featured a few of them, but it’s important to come out and see them all to get a feel of arts and crafts.

Donna Vanderlip is showing her beautiful pottery. Some may remember her work because she had many of her pieces in the Artisan Market downtown this summer. The talented local potter creates clean line forms that are both sculptural and functional. Her pieces have a modernist feel that verges on sublime.

Our photographer Dave Bennewith is displaying his collection of fantastic wildlife and landscape photography. Bennewith sees art as it happens. He catches it for us with a finely tuned artist’s eye and turns it into a breathtaking form of realism.

Lani Durrant creates organic wire sculptural jewelry using an assortment of semi-precious stones and sea glass. Her pieces reflect the organic connection to the earth and many of her natural crystals reportedly have beneficial properties for the mind and the soul. I am also taking part, showing my new line of painted jewelry. They are dazzling miniature one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces designed to inspire creativity in our souls.

The Winter Artisan Market also includes home-based businesses this season. We have a wide selection of beautiful things for the home and gifts for that someone special.

Our little market loves live music and is currently seeking musicians and performers who would like to participate. If you’re interested in making art, the market is holding art lessons. After a bit of a teaching break, I will be hosting a painting class where students follow along with me as I create a painting step by step. Supplies are included, so students need not worry about anything other than having a great time on a Saturday afternoon.

The Kamloops Artisan Market is open Saturdays at Sahali Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Painting with Karla Pearce runs after the market, every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To register as a vendor or for an art class, go online to kamloopsartisanmarket.com or text 778-220-2032.

Karla Pearce is a visual artist and manager of Kamloops Artisan Market. For more, go online to kamloopsartisanmarket.com.