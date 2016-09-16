Art showcase to feature 69 works at Old Courthouse

The Thompson-Nicola-Shuswap chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists will open its 12th annual showcase of regional art at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St.

This year sees 69 pieces chosen by jurors to be included in the show, which officially runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. Each day will include a working artist on site to show visitors how they create their craft. Awards will be presented during the official opening on Friday, Sept. 23, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the showcase includes Tea with the Artists, a new event that will see several of the artists taking part available for, yes, some tea and goodies, as well as having a chance to talk to them. The centre is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day but the final Sunday, when the exhibition will close at 3 p.m.