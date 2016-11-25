Art that speaks for the voices that have been silenced

Several days ago, some long, sad faces greeted Wes Eccleston as he arrived for rehearsal.

“We had a talk,” the theatre-arts teacher at Thompson Rivers University said. “And I told them how important it is now to make art that says the right thing. We have to speak for the voices that have been silenced or have the potential to be silenced now.”

He suspects the play the cast was about to rehearse will help address that need. Uncommon Women and Others is the first play Wendy Wasserstein wrote. It began as her masters thesis in 1975, when she was a student at Yale University and made its way to an Off-Broadway theatre two years later.

Set in the 1970s, it’s a coming-of-age play, Eccleston said, with alumnae of an all-women college getting together for lunch and reminiscing about their time together at the college. That leads to flashbacks of how each engaged with what is known as second-wave feminism, the militancy and determination not focused on suffrage but on the issues that came later — equal rights, inequalities, working, family, legal inequities and reproductive rights, among many others.

Ashley Hiibner, who plays Muffet DeNicola, said that by now, the women’s movement should be in its fifth wave but, rather than progressing to that point, “we’ve been pushed back to the second wave.” She sees the play as multi-faceted but that one of the messages address social roles and whether women are going to slide back into the way their foremothers were “or get in and fight.” The characters reflect the challenge. Kelsey Launier, for example, plays Samantha, a young woman who has lived a sheltered life and thinks going to college will help her find a husband.

“The other women there open her eyes to the world and show her what she has to offer,” Launier said.

Eccleston didn’t know the play before. He learned of it when another student, Hannah Allen, brought it to him. Allen, who plays Kate, discovered the plays by Wasserstein while working on an assignment to design a theatre season “and I fell in love with them.” She sees in Wasserstein a playwright whose works “are both realistic and honest, entertainment but important. They look at important issues, things that need to be talked about.”

Stephanie Tremblay plays Carter, a withdrawn woman. She said she loves the play because of the way the women reflect on their time at the college and where their lives went afterward.

For Jane Harestad, who plays the cheerleader/organizer Susie, the play should resonate with today’s students, as well, “because we also have to figure out what we’re doing, what is right for us.”

CJ Renee has the role of Mrs. Plumm, the housemother for the students and a woman determined to teach them social niceties and how to be gracious and polite. She said she loves the fact it’s an all-female cast, the strength of the script and the way it confronts the impact of feminism on the women.

Eccleston called it serendipitous that he chose the play for this year’s Actors Workshop Theatre season to be performed right after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S.

It’s not the first time world events and Eccleston’s play choices have merged; for last year’s season, he chose The Love of the Nightingale, a play that confronts power, victimization and sexual assault. It was presented in February when media were focused on the trial of former CBC star Jian Gomeshi.

“This is an important play right now,” Eccleston said of Uncommon Women, and presenting it might in a small way “help us find our way.”

It’s something the artistic community does, he added. When the world looks scary and unpredictable, some of the strongest artistic statements are often made.

For Wasserstein, the play’s birth came from her own years at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She once said she was disappointed that, while studying there, she was never assigned plays by female playwrights and no female directors were ever present at the school.

The play opens at the university’s Black Box Theatre on Dec. 1 and continues to Dec. 3, and from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. Tickets are at the university box office in the Old Main Building next to the theatre. They can also be bought at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.