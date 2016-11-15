Spratt assisting WolfPack despite arthritis

Abby Spratt’s hands have never held her back. In fact, they have set her apart.

The freshman, who has started all six matches for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack this season, won the job as the club’s go-to setter coming out of exhibition play and, through the first quarter of the season, shows no signs of turning it over.

And while it might seem remarkable for an 18-year-old to be running the offence of a university club in her freshman year, even more impressive is her ascension to the ranks of Canada West sport.

Diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis as a toddler, Spratt has had to leap more than the usual hurdles on her road to elite athletics.

“I think about that every day, how some kids unfortunately feel the pain of arthritis. Same with seniors,” Spratt told KTW.

“Me, playing volleyball at this level and not having any pain, wow, I really lucked out.”

Spratt was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at two years old. Her mother, who has rheumatoid arthritis herself, noticed the signs in her daughter — troubles getting up and sitting down, crying when her wrists were touched.

A quick diagnosis enabled Spratt to get immediate treatment. Two years later, as a four-year-old, she began taking Enbrel, a biopharmaceutical that now has her arthritis in remission.

She lives most days pain-free, though she can sometimes feel her joints starting to get warm or stiff — classic symptoms of the illness. For the most part, aside from the weekly injections she has to give herself, life feels normal.

Perhaps it’s because she has so little pain, but Spratt said she doesn’t think of herself as an arthritis patient. Maybe it’s because she has never been sidelined by what, for some, can be a debilitating condition.

“I don’t think of myself as a girl with arthritis until I look at my fingers,” she said. Spratt has been setting since Grade 8, then already playing on the senior girls’ team.

“I just think, OK, I’m playing volleyball and I have arthritis. This is great. Just keep doing it.”

While she hasn’t let the arthritis stop her from setting, it has affected her hands. Spratt said a few of her joints, especially those in her pinkie fingers, were fused when she was a child. The condition is starting to progress to all of her digits.

It hasn’t impacted her play. Spratt leads the Canada West in assists (215) and is fourth in the conference in assists per set (8.96), trailing Alessandra Gentile of the UBC Thunderbirds, Nikki Cornwall of the Trinity Western Spartans and Mariah Walsh of the Alberta Pandas. All three are fourth-year setters.

“For a first-year girl, [she] was excellent,” WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm said of Spratt following the WolfPack’s first weekend of the regular season.

“As a setter and having a condition such as arthritis, to me that’s a pretty big obstacle to overcome. Lots of people with that condition don’t have high function of their joints and in your hands, obviously, there are lots of joints. For her to be able to overuse that part of her body every day is pretty impressive.”

Spratt knows she has the ability to inspire others with her story, especially those who are diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis as kids.

She was asked to be a spokesperson for the condition before moving to Kamloops from Calgary and has talked with kids about what her life looks like.

“I think I almost gave them a little hope, like, ‘OK, this might not be so bad,’” Spratt said.

“It feels really good knowing that I could change kids’ lives.”

Spratt and the WolfPack, who split a pair of matches against the Mount Royal Cougars of Calgary in Kamloops on the weekend, will be back in action this weekend at the TCC.

TRU and UBC will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The WolfPack are 3-3 on the season, while the T-Birds are 4-0.

The men

TRU’s volleyball men are 1-5 on the season after splitting a pair of matches against Mount Royal on the weekend.

The WolfPack and T-Birds will play twice this weekend at the TCC.

Match times are 7:45 p.m. on Friday and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.