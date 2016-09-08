Artist behind wildfire memorial donated TCC sculpture

Visitors to the Kamloops Art Gallery and downtown library will already be familiar with Cameron Kerr’s work.

Kerr’s memorial sculpture, created in memory of the 2003 wildfires, is a longtime fixture of the public plaza in front of the Victoria Street building. Now, the Campbell River sculptor is getting a second permanent public showing in front of the Tournament Capital Centre.

Freud’s Ceiling, a marble sculpture weighing thousands of pounds, officially went on display last week. First created for the City of Vancouver’s 125th birthday, Freud’s Ceiling was inspired by a ceiling pattern found in the famous psychoanalyst’s London home — itself a reference to a pattern produced by the brain’s visual cortex when half-asleep. After temporary showings in downtown Vancouver and Queen Elizabeth Park, Kerr donated the piece to the Kamloops Art Gallery.

“He wanted to make sure that it continued to be seen in the public and didn’t go back to storage,” said Charo Neville, curator with the Kamloops gallery.

Kerr wasn’t just familiar with the gallery because of his work on the wildfire piece. He and Neville had worked with Kerr on the Vancouver exhibition, which included other large marble pieces, and she had also included him in another gallery show in 2012.

“It was a natural fit. We would be the perfect institution for him to donate this work to,” she said.

While the piece is considered a part of the gallery’s permanent collection, it partners with the city to properly display the work, said Kamloops recreation, social development and culture manager Barb Berger.

The gallery covers the donations end — working with a Canada Revenue Agency program that assesses the value of the art and gives Kerr a tax receipt for its value — while the city covers shipping and installation costs for the art piece. Berger said getting Freud’s Ceiling to its permanent Kamloops home cost about $5,000.

The city and gallery have collaborated on two other art pieces in the past. Peter Hyde’s After Rome, located on the corner of Victoria Street and Second Avenue, and Oblix, Joe Fafard’s bronze bull located in Riverside Park, were both donations installed by the city.

“We really see value in the public accessing art in different ways,” said Neville, “while we have our exhibitions at the gallery, this is also part of our exhibition program.

“This is obviously a work we can’t store inside, and it’s meant to be seen outside.”

KTW asked for thoughts on the new artwork outside the Tournament Capital Centre. Here are some comments:

“It takes a little getting used to. If you didn’t know it was a sculpture, you’d think it was a play thing.” — Diane Stuart

“Some kid will hang himself in there. It’s too big for wine bottles. It’ll hold the bricks down.” — Glen Burrell

“I like realistic things, it’s neat. I love the wildfire one, [statue] and the one at City Hall. I’m not so much into the abstract. The story behind it is intriguing.” — Lesley Baron

“I like a public work of art. Is it a piece of cheese? I’d like a fountain instead, but it’s nice.” — Pauline Braaksma