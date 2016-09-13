ASK Wellness will not house safe-injection site

One potential home for a safe-injection site in Kamloops has already taken itself out of the running.

ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes said his organization has told Interior Health it cannot house a supervised consumption program.

Interior Health hopes to apply to Health Canada for an exemption required to bring one or two safe-injection spaces to the city to deal with a rapid rise in overdose deaths in the region. In the first six months of 2016, 22 people died of overdoses in Kamloops, compared to seven during the same period in all of 2015.

But Hughes told KTW he is skeptical a space for users to take their pre-obtained drugs with medical supervision will be much help unless better housing and detox options are also available.

“What we believe is really at the heart of this being effective is having direct access to detox facilities and direct access to housing, and what we’ve seen in our community is there’s been a dearth of housing investment in our community by the province,” he said.

“These people would remain homeless, they’d remain living outside and we would ghettoize.”

ASK’s announcement comes on the heels of a North Shore Business Improvement Association announcement that about 77 per cent of its members would not support a safe-injection site within the Tranquille Market area.

Of the 224 businesses canvassed by the association last week, 172 were against the site.

General manager Steven Puhallo said the concern stems from the “massing of services like this on the North Shore” and questions about Interior Health’s long-term strategy.

Hughes said the North Shore is already seeing the effects of greater police and bylaw enforcement downtown and on the riverbanks, which have pushed the city’s transient population into the Tranquille area.

“I think there’s really good evidence for the business association and the Friends of McDonald Park to look at this with significant skepticism and say we’ve been here before, we’ve been the dumping ground for all of the social ills,” he said.

Hughes said successful supervised consumption sites work with populations that are housed or have housing to offer their clients.

“Insite has a massive budget and they have access to detox and second-stage housing,” Hughes said of the safe-injection site in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“And until those services are in place and applied to this project, we’re not prepared to provide the service in our facilities.”