ATM stolen during smash and grab at B.C. Wildlife Park

Thieves caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the entrance of the B.C. WIldlife Park Monday morning while stealing an automated teller machine (ATM) from the lobby of he east Kamloops tourist attraction.

Kamloops Mounties responded to an alarm at 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the front lobby window had been smashed open and the ATM had been removed.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said surveillance videos shows a black SUV-type vehicle drove up to the lobby window. Two men got out of the vehicle and broke the window. They entered the lobby, grabbed the ATM, loaded it into their vehicle and drove away.

Due to poor lighting and the suspects wearing facial coverings, Shelkie said, there is no description of the suspects.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).