Avoid exchange, shipping, duty — buy local

Editor:

Re: KTW’s editorial of Dec. 13 (‘Shopping local is worth it’):

A few days ago, a lady walked into the store to get some extra track for a train set she purchased online. She left upset — not with us, but with herself.

We had the same train for $399.95. She bought hers for US$279.

She calculated that, with the exchange rate, shipping fees, import duties and customs-handling charges, her total cost amounted to $460 in Canadian dollars.

In addition, she realized that if her train had a problem, she would have to ship it back to the supplier and incur more costs.

The moral of the story?

Check your local supplier, support your local business and consider that what may look like a deal may not be so great after all. It can be a hard lesson to learn.

Kelly’s Caboose

Kamloops