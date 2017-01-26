Award-winning author to discuss For Today I Am A Boy

Peter Huang’s father has two desires in life: to assimilate his family as thoroughly as possible into their small, mostly-white Ontario town, and to have a son.

But, in Kim Fu’s debut novel, For Today I Am A Boy, reality is more complex. Banning the Chinese language and culture from the Huang’s home can’t erase the family’s first-generation immigrant status. And, though the elder Huang has other expectations, Peter realizes she is really a girl.

Fu, originally from Vancouver and now living in Seattle, will read from her novel and poetry collection on Wednesday at the Kamloops Library’s downtown branch, 465 Victoria St., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

As For Today I Am A Boy unfolds, it traces the story of two people trying to suppress who they are at tremendous personal cost.

“I think Peter works very hard to figure out a way to be a man, even though that’s ultimately damaging and impossible for her,” Fu said. “And I think the father is doing something very similar trying to find a way to be white, even though that’s impossible and damaging — not just for him, but his own family.”

While she describes her own family as very open-minded, Fu said she was able to draw on her experiences growing up on Vancouver’s North Shore to create the Huang family’s complex dynamics.

“I grew up in a community with a lot of Asian Canadian families and a lot of people I knew growing up grew up in very repressive families — especially around gender and the roles of boys and girls,” she said.

Conversations about gender followed her into a psychology undergrad, where Fu recalls she and her friends “grappling with our gender identities and having really interesting discussions in an undergrad kind of way.”

While much of the media featuring transgender characters at the time revolved around the physical act of transitioning, Fu said she was more interested in the experiences of a character still figuring out themselves and their relationship to their gender.

Then, as she started to write, the rest of Peter’s family, which includes three sisters, “appeared all at once, with their dynamics kind of intact.”

The novel went on to win the Edmund White Award for debut novels and was shortlisted for the Lambda Literary Award for transgender fiction. Fu’s poetry, How Festive the Ambulance, focuses on everyday events — “breakups, sunsets, the death of a family member” — turned strange or extreme.

“I feel like a lot of first poetry collections are more personal, and more autobiographical, and more of an introduction to self,” Fu said. “I wanted my first book to be more poems that had a loud, dark edge to them.”

The reading is free to the public, but registration is advised. To sign up, call the library at 250-372-5145 or email questions@tnrd.ca.