B.C. Division squads priming for playoffs

Look out — the B.C. Division is a dangerous place.

The WHL’s trade deadline is today (Jan. 10) and at least three teams — the Prince George Cougars, Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers — have made their championship intentions clear.

Prince George kicked off the trade frenzy by acquiring Buffalo Sabres’ prospect Brendan Guhle, a 19-year old defenceman, from the Prince Albert Raiders on Nov. 19.

The Cougars today acquired 19-year-old sniper Radovan Bondra from the Vancouver Giants and forward Tanner Wishnowski, 19, from the Spokane Chiefs.

Bondra, a Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect from Trebisov, Slovakia, had 19 goals and 31 points in 32 games with the Giants this season, while in 23 games this season split between the Chiefs and Rockets, Wishnowski had 10 points, three of them goals, and 28 penalty minutes.

On Thursday, the Cougars acquired six-foot-five Russian forward Nikita Popugaev, 18, from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Popugaev racked up 22 goals and 51 points with the Warriors this season and is a top prospect for the 2017 NHL draft.

Prince George parted ways with a host of prospects and draft picks in the trades, which signify the club’s intention to win now.

Go online to whl.com for the complete transaction list.

On Sunday, the Rockets acquired 19-year-old forward Carsen Twarynski from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for 18-year-old forward Jake Kryski, who the Blazers shipped to Kelowna in August in a deal that brought to Kamloops the Gatenby brothers, defencemen Joe, 19, and Dan, 18.

The trade came just two days after the Rockets acquired high-profile sniper Reid Gardiner, 20, in a trade with Prince Albert. Kelowna made room for him by jettisoning overage defenceman Riley Stadel to Edmonton.

Kamloops traded 19-year-old forward Spencer Bast to the Moose Jaw Warriors today in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

“From a development standpoint, we had to make this move to allow our young forwards more playing time,” Blazers’ general manager Stu MacGregor said. “We wish Spencer the best in Moose Jaw.”

Bast, from Macklin, Sask., had 10 goals and 23 points in 93 games with the Blazers.

He became the odd man out with the Blazers needing to get down to 14 forwards and looking to give ice time to younger bottom-six players such as Travis Walton, 18, Erik Miller and Scott Mahovlich, both 17, and Jackson Shepard, 16.

The Blazers shipped 17-year-old rearguard Conner McDonald, a second-round pick in the 2017 bantam draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2018 bantam draft to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for 20-year-old forward Lane Bauer and a seventh-round pick in the 2017 bantam draft on Thursday.

Bauer instantly became the Blazers’ goal-scoring leader. He has 24 goals this season, one more than Deven Sideroff and three more than Rudolfs Balcers.

MacGregor gave something to get something on Dec. 27 when 18-year-old defenceman Dawson Davidson was sent to the Regina Pats in exchange for 18-year-old Luc Smith, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound bottom-six centre.

On Dec. 11, MacGregor acquired 19-year-old forward Nic Holowko from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 bantam draft.

Victoria has remained relatively quiet, sending 17-year-old defenceman Brayden Pachal to Prince Albert in exchange for 19-year-old D-man Loch Morrison, its only deal in the last week.

Prince George (28-11-2-0) is atop the B.C. Division, five points ahead of Kamloops (25-15-1-2), seven in front of Kelowna (24-15-3-0) and 10 up on Victoria (22-16-4-0).

Vancouver (16-23-1-2) sits last in the Western Conference.