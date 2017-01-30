The B.C. HOME Partnership Program is good public policy

Editor:

In Canada, there is an implied social contract with young people that if they finish their education, work hard and save, they will have the opportunity for home ownership.

In recent years, that promise has become less realistic and, in many cases, even broken — largely because increasing housing values have increased down payment requirements.

It’s important to address the contribution of the B.C government’s provincially backed loan program (HOME) from a public policy perspective.

We know government action in housing inevitably impacts the free market, whether through direct intervention such as the HOME Program or through more indirect action such as zoning restrictions, favourable business investment policies or tax policies. And, in turn, government policies should be measured on their economic and social impact.

In expensive markets like British Columbia, increasing down payment requirements are a result of higher real-estate costs. This program matches down payments to a maximum 5 per cent of the home value, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing first-time buyers (mostly young people) — getting together a down payment.

To be clear, this is not a grant. Nor does it reduce the income qualification requirement for the new homeowner, but provides a five-year interest free loan, with payments starting at the end of that period.

In many cases, this program will make home ownership possible for those who would otherwise not have the opportunity. And, it does so without significantly skewing the market —by requiring full mortgage qualification, where new buyers will be able to meet their financing obligations.

To suggest that this program will lead to the subprime mortgage fiasco we saw in south of the border is simply not a credible argument. Like many in my generation, I am grateful for the opportunities that our country gave me — for an education, productive work and to own my home.

We need to make sure that the current generation has the same opportunities.

Michael Henry

dean

School of Business and Economics

Thompson Rivers University