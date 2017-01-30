The B.C. HOME Partnership Program is good public policy

Editor:
In Canada, there is an implied social contract with young people that if they finish their education, work hard and save, they will have the opportunity for home ownership.
In recent years, that promise has become less realistic and, in many cases, even broken — largely because increasing housing values have increased down payment requirements.
It’s important to address the contribution of the B.C government’s provincially backed loan program (HOME) from a public policy perspective.
We know government action in housing inevitably impacts the free market, whether through direct intervention such as the HOME Program or through more indirect action such as zoning restrictions, favourable business investment policies or tax policies. And, in turn, government policies should be measured on their economic and social impact.
In expensive markets like British Columbia, increasing down payment requirements are a result of higher real-estate costs. This program matches down payments to a maximum 5 per cent of the home value, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing first-time buyers (mostly young people) — getting together a down payment.
To be clear, this is not a grant. Nor does it reduce the income qualification requirement for the new homeowner, but provides a five-year interest free loan, with payments starting at the end of that period.
In many cases, this program will make home ownership possible for those who would otherwise not have the opportunity. And, it does so without significantly skewing the market —by requiring full mortgage qualification, where new buyers will be able to meet their financing obligations.
To suggest that this program will lead to the subprime mortgage fiasco we saw in south of the border is simply not a credible argument. Like many in my generation, I am grateful for the opportunities that our country gave me — for an education, productive work and to own my home.
We need to make sure that the current generation has the same opportunities.
Michael Henry
dean
School of Business and Economics
Thompson Rivers University
For some reason the gov’t want people in debt over their heads. A form of slavery ? Yes. Here’s Tennessee Ernie Ford’s take on the situation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTCen9-RELM
In expensive real estate markets where upwards price movements are mostly attributable to speculation rather than “sound” fundamentals…government policies should for sure be measured on their economic and social impact and not on favoritism towards political donors.
Economists do agree…no one can predict with certainty what will happen…
In 5 years the real estate will be under water and then the repayments will start, but what kind of statement would anyone expect from anyone from a Marxist Indoctrination Center.
I am not an expert on this, so will refer to others who are:
“I hate it. To be very clear, I think it’s really bad economics.” — UBC business professor Tom Davidoff
“This loan supposed to make it easier for first time home buyers to get into the market, but when you have more people in the market, that’s going to increase the demand,” UBC economics associate professor Joshua Gottlieb
“It could make it easier to over reach and, as a result, people who are already struggling could struggle even more, or if they are too close to the line, this is something that could put them over the edge.” Consolidated Credit Counselling Services of Canada executive director Jeff Schwartz
“The loan is a “Christmas gift” for developers, whose properties may increase in value as demand rises.” NDP housing critic David Eby
“[It’s a] terrible policy. There is of course some benefit to first-time buyers. But a lot of the benefit goes instead to sellers, since the cheap debt available makes people willing to pay more for homes. The share of the benefit going to sellers (and developers) is greatest in markets like Vancouver where too much demand chases not enough supply.” Tom Davidoff, associate professor of strategy and business economics, UBC
“It seems to me what they wanted to do was to kind of prop up the market, seeing that it has slowed down recently. That’s going to do it. I studied the financial crisis in the United States and there are some similarities in terms of household debt going to levels that aren’t necessarily sustainable and this goes a bit in that direction. I’m not particularly convinced this is a good economic policy at this point.” Francesco Trebbi, professor at Vancouver School of Economics, UBC
Probably the only thing that is really clear from Professor Henry’s letter is that he is BC Liberal supporter, not an economist concerned with the average tax-payer or home owner.