B.C. Innovation Council tour coming to Kamloops on Feb. 10

One firm is looking for ways to improve greenhouses, while another company wants options for tracking its employees in the field and improving voice-activated data entry at its call centres.

The B.C. Innovation Council is hoping businesses in Kamloops and other cities outside Vancouver might be able to help them out.

On Feb. 10, more than 20 companies and B.C. government agencies, local and national, will be at the Kamloops Innovation Centre, 348 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore, for a regional innovation tour.

Innovation Council CEO Carl Anderson said the aim of the four-hour event is to spotlight the work of tech companies outside of Vancouver, including Kamloops-based businesses such as Streamline Transportation Technologies, which uses app technology to help trucking companies track their fleets.

“We can talk about what they’ve done, how they’ve done it and what would make them grow even bigger,” Anderson said.

That could include partnerships with other tech companies that might be able to make use of products already in the works.

The tour will also bring the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, IBM, Fortis BC, BC Stats and other large companies to highlight technological gaps that need filling.

“These companies have needs and we want to see if there are companies in the regions that can meet those needs right now or change what they’re doing to meet that need so they’ve got an instant market,” Anderson said.

The event will include short presentations from various companies, with breaks for networking.

“We want to help people build companies in places where they live. It’s not Vancouver only, it’s not the Lower Mainland only,” Anderson said, noting improvements in web technology mean companies don’t need to be in the same region — or even country — to do business together.

“It’s a huge opportunity we have nowadays,” Anderson said. “Pre-internet you couldn’t do it, but now you can.”

In addition to Kamloops, the tour will hit Prince George, West Kootenay, Nanaimo, Victoria, Terrace and Kelowna.

For more information, click here.