B.C. Liberals defend political donation rules

KGHM Ajax, a law firm and a number of construction companies were among purchasers of tickets to a fundraising dinner held by local Liberals on May 27, 2016.

The revelations are contained in the B.C. Liberal Party’s disclosure of a system that is being criticized by the NDP and which was highlighted in a recent New York Times story that called the province “The Wild West of Political Cash.”

Premier Christy Clark and cabinet ministers, including Transportation Minister and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone, attend fundraisers where individuals and corporations pay for access.

Under pressure, Clark on Friday announced she will no longer accept an annual $50,000 stipend from the party on top of her $195,000 salary as premier.

“On the doorstep, this is something everybody is talking about now,” said Barb Nederpel, the NDP candidate for Kamloops-North Thompson.

The B.C. Liberal Party revealed this month it raised about $12 million in 2016, two-thirds of that from corporate donors.

An analysis of that list found local companies gave generously at the event held by Stone and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake.

KGHM Ajax donated $2,000.

“I’d assume it was probably one of our big fundraisers, the annual fundraiser we do,” Stone told KTW of the donation from the mining company seeking approval of its environmental permit for an open-pit copper and gold mine immediately south of the city.

Other donors on that same date — donations were entered into the books on June 17 — included:

– Fulton and Co. law office, $2,000;

– Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., $4,000;

– Gillespie and Co. law offices, $2,000;

– Horizon North Manufacturing, $800;

– Kami Cabs, $2,000;

– Mary McGregor Law Corp., $2,000;

– MJB Management Corp. law offices, $2,400;

– Plainsman Builders Inc., $2,000;

– Riverland Motel Ltd., $2,000;

– Summit Electric, $2,000;

– Rivershore Chrysler, $800;

– Urban Systems, $2,000;

– VSA Highway Maintenance, $1,200;

– Acres Enterprises, $2,000;

– Arrow Transportation, $2,000;

– Aspen Planers, $5,150;

– Emcon Services, $1,000;

At least four of those firms do business directly with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“They’re concerned about the perception that when corporations and unions are donating, there’s going to be some benefit that comes out of their donation,” Nederpel said.

“People deserve better than that. They need to have faith in their government.”

But Stone said the party is acting within the rules.

“There are very strict limits on how much you can spend and there are very strict requirements on reporting and transparency,” he said, arguing his party’s new “real-time reporting” gives public accountability.

A similar 500-person event, where tickets are sold to companies for $200 a plate, is scheduled for March.

Dan Hines, the Green candidate for Kamloops-North Thompson, noted his own party’s strict self-imposed ban on union or corporate donations.

He said while the NDP is campaigning for change, it continues to accept corporate and union donations.

“No company, no union, would give any money to a political party that didn’t come with a return on investment,” Hines said.

“That means policies in their favour.”