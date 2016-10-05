B.C. Liberals will choose Kamloops-North Thompson candidate on Nov. 19

The B.C. Liberal candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson will be chosen on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The party set the candidate-selection date on Wednesday, with voting times and locations to be announced.

Deadline to join the party and be eligible to vote is Friday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Three people are seeking the nomination: North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo, Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier.

The nomination race arose in early September when, as expected, current Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake announced he would not be running in the May 9, 2017, election.