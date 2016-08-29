B.C. prepares for postal disruption

The B.C. government’s Plan B for income-assistance cheques and other time-sensitive documents could be re-activated as the long-running Canada Post labour dispute reaches another deadline.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is in a legal position to strike as of yesterday, but postponed threatened rotating strike action after weekend talks with a federal mediator.

Its initial action would be an overtime ban rather than a full-scale walkout that would disrupt mail delivery.

Canada Post served lockout notice in July, with the two sides far apart on issues including pension changes for future employees and pay for rural carriers.

Income-assistance, rent-subsidy and other B.C. government payments are not affected if they are direct deposited.

For mailed cheques and information, updates on possible postal strike effects to the Ministry of Social Development will be available as necessary at 1-866-866-0800.

Phone and online contacts are set up for questions about affected provincial departments:

• Ministry of Advanced Education and StudentAidBC online at

studentaidbc.ca;

• Ministry of Children and Family Development 1-877-387-7027;

• Medical Services Plan payments 1-877-405-4909;

• ICBC inquiries 1-800-663-3051;

• Family Maintenance and Enforcement program 604-660-2528;

• Public Guardian and Trustee 604-660-4444;

• Vital Statistics 1-888-876-1633;

• WorkSafe BC 1-888-967-5377.

The federal government has said essential payments, including OAS and CPP cheques, along with those for the working income tax benefit and the Canada child benefit, will be delivered amid a labour dispute.