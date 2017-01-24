B.C. qualifies for championship round at junior curling nationals

Team Yukon ran into the Corryn Brown buzzsaw this morning (Jan. 24) at the women’s Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Victoria.

Team B.C. — skip Brown, Nanaimo-based third Marika Van Osch, New Westminster’s Dezaray Hawes at second and Kamloops lead Samantha Fisher — thumped Yukon 11-2 to move to 3-2 and clinch a berth in the championship round.

“We came out firing,” Brown told KTW. “We definitely needed that one, for sure, after last night. We needed a good bounce back.”

New Brunswick topped B.C. 9-6 on Monday night.

The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B, each of which are made up of seven squads, will advance to the championship round, which begins tomorrow and wraps up on Friday.

Records from round-robin play carry over to the championship round, so B.C. will be looking to take care of business in its final round-robin tilt against underdog Nunavut this afternoon.

“Hopefully, we can bring a game like the one we had against Yukon against Nunavut and close out with the best record we can,” Brown said.

Finishing atop the championship-round standings means a berth in the final on Sunday, with the second- and third-place finishers left to square off in the semifinal round on Saturday.

With two round-robin draws remaining, the Pool B standings: Ontario (5-0), New Brunswick (3-1), B.C. (3-2), Quebec (3-2), Northern Ontario (2-3), Nunavut (1-4) and Yukon (0-5).

Pool A: Saskatchewan (4-1), Alberta (4-1), Newfoundland and Labrador (2-2), Manitoba (2-2), P.E.I. (2-3), Nova Scotia (2-3) and Northwest Territories (0-4).

Each of the teams that qualify for the Championship Round will play four more games.